MUSC alumni give $450K towards scholarships for ‘Giving Tuesday’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC’s Giving Tuesday starts with an early gift of $450,000 from the university’s alumni association.

The $450,000 donation is the largest gift MUSC has received for Giving Tuesday.

The monetary gift will go towards scholarships with $200,000 dedicated to enhancing diversity amongst MUSC’s student body, specifically a scholarship for underrepresented students at the university’s college.

The remaining $250,000 will go towards the Elizabeth P. Waters Alumni Scholarship that’s awarded each year to a student who shows academic excellence and financial need.

“The MUSC Alumni Association is proud to provide scholarships to deserving students,” says Lori Bartleson, College of Health Professions alumna and current Joint Alumni Board president. “We can think of no better use for these funds than to reinvest them in our students, who represent the future of health care.”

In continuing to support MUSC, the MUSC Foundation will have its Giving Tuesday on November 30 in which the community can join MUSC alumni in giving back to the university.