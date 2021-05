NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport and MUSC will team up to host their mobile COVID-19 testing site again in North Charleston.

The mobile testing site will be available Wednesday, May 19th and Friday, May 21st.

The site will now continue weekly until further notice.

Testing will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Daily Parking Garage located at the airport.