MUSC burn unit patient recovering well after burn injuries obtained in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County man is recovering well after he was badly burned in late July.

At the newly reopened MUSC Burn Center, Tommy Porcha received the first surgery of its kind that replaces a conventional skin graft. Porcha was also treated with an enzyme gel and spray on skin cells for his injuries.

We are told the process is less painful, results in less scarring, and patients are out of the hospital at a faster rate.

Porcha spoke with us 2 weeks after the accident that burned 17% of his body.

“I don’t have any issues,” said Porcha. “I just stay out of the sun the direct sunlight. And it doesn’t even effect me, that’s the funny part.”

Porcha’s doctor says that he is healing ahead of schedule and hopes other patients also benefit from the new technologies.