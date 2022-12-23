CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The holiday season is known as the most wonderful time of the year, but doctors say it’s also a time when accidents are more likely, especially burns.

Dr. Steven Kahn, the Chief of Burn Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), warns that from candles to fireworks, festive fun can turn into a hazard.

Dr. Kahn said MUSC sees many injuries around the holidays, and he’s seen several patients with burns from electrical fires from overloaded outlets.

He recommends reading the manuals so there are not too many appliances or Christmas lights plugged in.

Dr. Kahn said fires from decorations can also lead to burns, so Christmas trees and other flammable objects should be kept at least three feet away from a heater or flames.

He said injuries from kitchen fires are also common during the holidays, and it’s important to know what to do if you see flames in the kitchen.

“Resist the urge to take it over the sink and put it under water because that will cause an explosion,” he said.

He explained the best way to take care of a fire in the kitchen to avoid getting burned.

“If you have a kitchen fire attempt to smother it — put the lid on the pot and that will take care of it,” Dr. Kahn said. “If not, you should keep a class ABC fire extinguisher in your kitchen.”

He also said if you do get a burn, do not use ice. Instead, run it under cool water or use a cold compress.

If the burn starts to blister or is bigger than the palm of your hand, it’s best to get medical attention.