MUSC expert assisting state with Remdesivir distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An MUSC critical care expert is helping the state ensure an equitable and efficient distribution of Remdesivir, one of the only known medications to assist in COVID-19 recovery.

Initially developed to treat Ebola, the antiviral was found in a clinical trial to “speed recovery of patients with severe COVID-19 by 31% and reduce the average hospital stay from 15 to 11 days.”

The initial supply of the drug was limited, so caregivers have been faced with tough decisions. MUSC’s Dee Ford, M.D., is assisting the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the SC Hospital Association (SCHA) with guiding those decisions.

According to Dr. Ford, DHEC and SCHA wanted to ensure “that the process should be patient-centered, equitable, transparent, and clinically informed.”

Dr. Ford and the advisory committee on which she serves quickly decided to reduce the treatment course from 10 days to five. According to MUSC, a recent study shows similar results in five and 10 day courses. In doing so, the original 74 allotments of Remdesivir doubled to 148, meaning SC could treat twice as many patients.

To create a coordinated statewide system, which would collect “designated clinical criteria” to help providers decide which patients would benefit most, Dr. Ford suggested an existing Vanderbilt survey tool, which could be adapted and widely disseminated.

The tool serves as a database for all healthcare facilities statewide, and DHEC is able to use the aggregate data to “make decisions about where the Remdesivir would go.”

After the initial allocation, SC subsequently received an additional supply of Remdesivir and treated 2,100 patients between May 15 and July 12. The tool proved useful in that distribution process as well.

In the future, Dr. Ford hopes that the system can be used for vaccine distribution as well:

“This methodology would have the potential to be used for vaccine access or for other therapies, such as convalescent plasma or other antivirals, once they are shown to be valuable.”