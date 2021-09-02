MUSC Health administering third-dose vaccinations for care team members

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is now administering booster vaccines to healthcare workers.

Officials with MUSC tell News 2 they began third-dose vaccinations for care team members on Thursday, as they fight against a new surge in COVID-19 cases within the community.

MUSC Health leaders and care team members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination, although religious and medical exemptions will apply for some care team members.

As of July 1, more than 99.9% of MUSC Health care team members have complied with the policy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES