MUSC Health administering third-dose vaccinations for care team members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is now administering booster vaccines to healthcare workers.

Officials with MUSC tell News 2 they began third-dose vaccinations for care team members on Thursday, as they fight against a new surge in COVID-19 cases within the community.

MUSC Health leaders and care team members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination, although religious and medical exemptions will apply for some care team members.

As of July 1, more than 99.9% of MUSC Health care team members have complied with the policy.