CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health Charleston hospital division will move into emergency operations status on Thursday evening in preparation for Ian.

Emergency operations will go into effect at 7:00 pm.

During this time, visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient for adult patients and two visitors for pediatric patients.

“This is for the safety of our patients and families, as travel conditions may deteriorate as the storm approaches,” hospital officials said.

In addition, MUSC Health will offer online virtual urgent care services at no cost to all South Carolinians. Conditions that can be treated include allergy, pink eye, sinus infection, skin rash, sore throat, urinary tract infection, and flu, among others.

To access the service, go to MUSC.care, click ‘Get Care Now’, then ‘Create Account’, and use promo code MUSCIAN.

MUSC is under ‘shelter-in-place’ status until further notice and all outpatient clinics are closed on Friday.