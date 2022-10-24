CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and MetroHealth have partnered to develop a new approach to traditional healthcare delivery.

MUSC and MetroHealth have created Ovatient, a new virtual care company that seeks to transform how healthcare is delivered while maintaining connections to high-quality health systems.

The new model allows an opportunity for health systems to merge resources and call attention to common issues in the healthcare workforce with increased access to access to behavioral and specialty healthcare providers, according to a release.

“Ovatient will help enable a health system’s digital transformation journeys and provide a user experience and care delivery model that has the best interests of patients and providers at its core,” said Micahel Dalton, Ovatient CEO and entrepreneur-in-residence at MetroHealth.

With the help of providers at MUSC Health and MetroHealth, Ovatient is working to build clinically informed technological means to support workflow and give a complete spectrum of care to customers.

“Built for health systems by health systems, Ovatient represents an opportunity to multiply our collective wisdom and clinical expertise in telehealth and care delivered in the home. We look forward to partnering with other like-minded health systems who believe that together, we can make history by creating a new way of serving patients and addressing their health needs,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and executive vice president of Health Affairs, University.

To learn more, visit Ovatient.com