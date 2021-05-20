MUSC Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines at The Joe during Charleston RiverDogs games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while attending some Charleston RiverDogs games.

MUSC Health will offer the vaccinations at The Joe during select Charleston RiverDogs games in the upcoming homestand, according to the team.

The vaccinations will be administered from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21st and 28th under the tent just outside of the ballpark on the walkway along Fishburne Street.

Fans are encouraged to make appointments in advance by visiting https://muschealth.org/vaccine-riverdogs. Walk-ups will be determined upon availability.

The Charleston RiverDogs recently announced it was increasing fan capacity at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park based on latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

“If we can help encourage people in Charleston to get vaccinated by providing that opportunity at our ballpark, then we are in full support,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Restrictions are beginning to loosen for those who have received the vaccine and we continue to work towards the gameday experience at The Joe returning to normal one step at a time.”

“We are pleased to partner with the RiverDogs to offer vaccinations at their games!’ said Danielle Bowen Scheurer, M.D., MSCR, MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer. “Our goal is to make the vaccination process as accessible as possible to every South Carolinian.”

MUSC Health and the RiverDogs are planning to offer more vaccinations at The Joe in future months with dates to be determined.