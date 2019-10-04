MUSC holds annual Blessing of the Therapy Dogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Friday blessed their therapy dogs.

The pups received plenty of tail-wagging treat sat the Chaplin service followed by games and some stories of the heroic tasks the K-9s perform every day.

Their handlers and managers say these dogs give so much comfort to people who are trying to heal.

“This is our 4th annual Blessing of the Therapy Dogs. It is a day for us to bring all of the therapy dogs together to let them and their handlers we appreciate their dedication and their compassion for the program,” said Cathy Bennett, pet therapy coordinator at MUSC.

This is part of the Celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis the Patron Saint of Animals, which falls on October 4th.

Churches in the area will also be blessing pets this weekend.