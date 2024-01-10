WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina’s Mobile Health Unit will host mammogram and cervical screenings in Colleton County on Thursday.

The Mobile Health Unit will be set up outside the Colleton County Health Department at 219 S. Lemack Street in Walterboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to schedule a baseline mammogram and a cervical screening, call 843-792-0878.

Uninsured patients can ask about having their appointment covered by the Best Chance Network Program, said MUSC.