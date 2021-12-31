MUSC moving to emergency operations, revised visitation policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina has announced it is moving into ‘Emergency Operations’ status due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

The following visitation precautions are now in place:

Waiting rooms are closed

Outpatients and inpatients can only have one individual accompanying them at one time

Patients under 18 are allowed to have two parents at the bedside (inpatient) or accompanying them (outpatient) at one time.

It will also be required to wear a mask indoors throughout MUSC Health facilities.

The latest change comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. On Friday, SCDHEC reported 8,882 cases new cases of COVID-19 and a 25.6% positive rate.

Full details on the revised visitation policy at MUSC can be found here.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare also announced this week that masks will be mandatory at all times in all facilities.

*This story may be updated