CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has been designated as a research study site for the Black and African American Connections to Parkinson’s Disease (BLAAC PD), said the organization.

The Global Parkinson’s Genetics Program selected MUSC as one of four new study sites.

The purpose of BLAAC PD is to research and further understand the genetic basis of Parkinson’s disease regarding underrepresented groups.

As part of the study, researchers are genotyping over 150,000 people worldwide.

In addition, MUSC will receive funding for study visit costs, supplies, staffing support, and participant incentives related to BLAAC PD, said MUSC in a recent announcement.

The requirements to enroll in BLAAC PD are:

Participant must be 18 or older,

Must be Black or African American

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s OR

Not have Parkinson’s and do not have a parent, sibling, or child with Parkinson’s

The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates that around 36,265 people throughout North and South Carolina are affected by the disease.

“MUSC is excited to join the network of BLAAC PD sites to expand understanding of PD within the Black and African American community,” said Lori L. McMahon, Ph.D., vice president for Research at MUSC. “This collaborative research contributes to a more holistic, global understanding of PD, which is absolutely essential to discoveries that change lives.”