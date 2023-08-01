CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the ninth year in a row, U.S. News & World Reports has named the Medical University of South Carolina as the state’s top hospital.

“South Carolinians can trust that MUSC Health, as the only public, statewide hospital system, continues to work very hard to remain one of the best care providers in the country,” Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC executive vice president for Health Affairs, University, said.

MUSC has received this top rank for nine consecutive years.

“Our care teams across all of our divisions are dedicated to providing the highest-quality and most convenient care possible,” Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., said.

Two of MUSC Health’s specialty areas were ranked among the best in the entire country: ear, nose, and throat (#23) and obstetrics and gynecology (#19).

Several of MUSC Health – Charleston Division programs were considered “high-performing” specialties, procedures, or conditions in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings: cancer, gastroenterology & GI surgery, rheumatology, urology, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and uterine cancer surgery.

MUSC continues to imporve programming efforts throughout the state. In July, MUSC and Blackbaud collaborated on a digital mental health education program for South Carolina students. The behavioral health programs is offered to K-12 students in 70 schools across Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties.