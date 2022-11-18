CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some employees at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) reached out to News 2 this week saying some of their paychecks have been coming up short.

MUSC nurses who reached out to News 2 said that since October, they have not received their full paycheck amount, leaving some concerned, especially around the holiday season.

Leaders with MUSC said they transitioned to a new management platform on October 3 to integrate and simplify finances across their enterprise.

“The vast majority of employees, more than 98%, were paid accurately and on time during the implementation. Any pay issues of which we were notified were rectified or are being processed. We are actively auditing the system to ensure timely and accurate pay continues,” an MUSC spokesperson said in a statement to News 2.

Officials with MUSC said employees who are experiencing issues should reach out to human resources for immediate assistance.