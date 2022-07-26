CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina was named the top hospital in the state by U.S. News & World Report, earning the distinction for the eighth consecutive year.

Released annually, the rankings are based on performance metrics including survival rates, complications rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News said. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

Two adult specialty areas of medicine at MUSC also earned national recognition–ear, nose and throat (#15) and obstetrics and gynecology (#16).

Four pediatric specialities at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital were also highlighted nationally– pediatric cardiology & heart surgery (#4), pediatric nephrology (#30), pediatric cancer (#31), and pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery (#41).

“These rankings indicate to all South Carolinians that MUSC Health, as the only public, statewide hospital system, continues to work very hard to remain one of the best care providers in the country,” Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC executive vice president for Health Affairs, University said. “Across the board, its been a time of challenge and incredible opportunity for all of our care teams, and their commitment to ensuring that our patients are receiving the right care, in the right place and at the right time hasn’t wavered. The entire MUSC family is honored to know and work with such compassionate, innovative and collaborative individuals.”

In addition to national accolades, 4 MUSC Health specialities and 16 procedures and conditions were considered “high-performing.”

Charleston’s Roper Hospital tied with Lexington Medical Center in Columbia for the second-best hospital in the state. Roper Hospital’s specialty in rehabilitation was ranked #43 in the U.S.

None of South Carolina’s hospitals landed on U.S. News’ Honor Roll which recognizes the 20 best hospitals in the country. The top spot this year went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.