MUSC ranked No. 1 in the state for seventh year in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Health University Medical Center was ranked as the No. 1 hospital for the seventh year in a row by the U.S. News & World Report.

MUSC Health has three specialty areas (ear, nose and throat; gynecology and cancer) that rank the best in the entire country.

The health system also has seventeen other “high performing” specialties, including but limited to gastroenterology, heart operations, hip replacements, urology.

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center also received the “high performing” designation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hearth failure, heart attack and kidney failure.

“It’s a transformational time in health care and these rankings are a testament to our care team’s commitment to ensure that our patients are receiving the right care, in the right place and at the right time,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.C., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC vice president for Health Affairs.

U.S. News & World Report comprises a list of Best Hospitals that consists of consumer-friendly information on 4,750 medical centers across the nation in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions – 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty in the 15 specialty areas.

“I am so proud that U.S. News & World Report has recognized MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as high performing in four areas – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, heart attack and kidney failure,” said Jay Hinesley, MUSC Health Florence Division CEO.

The U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals based on readmission rates, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, in addition to other care-related factors.

“Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today,” says Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News.