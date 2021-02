Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People can get rapid COVID-19 tests completed this week at the Charleston International Airport.

MUSC will continue their rapid testing at the airport every week, until further notice, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing will take place in the Daily Parking Garage at the airport.

Participants can expect their results in 15 minutes.