MUSC reopens scheduling for COVID vaccine appointments

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina announced Monday that they have reopened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to MUSC, those who meet the South Carolina DHEC eligibility criteria may schedule online for their vaccinations.

Officials with MUSC say they are monitoring schedules and vaccine supply to maintain appointment availabilities as much as they can.

If slots are not available, they recommend to continue to check back for new appointments and locations that may become available over time.