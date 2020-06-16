MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital ranked best in the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital (SJCH) has been named the number one hospital in the Southeast region for cardiology and heart surgery. It is the only children’s hospital in South Carolina to be ranked.

Other MUSC SJCH programs included in the rankings are the nephrology program, which ranked number 30 nationally, the GI and GI surgery program, which ranked number 43 nationally, and the cancer program, which ranked number 44 nationally.

The rankings “highlight the top 50 U.S. pediatric hospitals” in 10 categories: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

Each hospital is ranked based on criteria including, but not limited to: “clinical outcomes, such as patient survival, infection rates, and complications; the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, such as staffing, technology, and special services; delivery of health care, such as programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices; and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.”

Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, CEO and vice President of MUSC said “these amazing care team members are leading the standard and quality of care in many respects across the state and beyond, and it’s inspiring to watch them grow into their new, state-of-the-art home.”

MUSC Chief of Children’s Health chief of clinical services, Dr. Mark Scheurer, said “these rankings are a testament to the outstanding effort and quality of care our teams provide on a daily basis, as well as an incredible amount of tenacity and skill in delivering care to our patients and families…we’re working hard every day to transform the delivery of care to children and women in the Lowcountry and throughout South Carolina with this new hospital and our overall mission.”