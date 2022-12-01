CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees.

Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform.

A spokesperson for MUSC said the team involved in the transition is working to ensure “everyone is paid accurately and on time.”

“They are meeting with leadership daily for updates and are continuing active audits,” said Carter Coyle, Public Affairs and Media Relations Manager for MUSC.

Coyle said the new system, OurDay – which is a cloud-based Workday platform, makes easy the ability to process and issue updated payments when necessary.

“We continue to strongly encourage anyone who needs help to reach out through an OurDay work ticket or call their MUSC HR representative,” Coyle said.