MUSC teaming up with school districts to release Back2School playbook; Covid-19 in children increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— A big concern with children in the classroom is the risk your child contracts covid-19.

One doctor at the Medical University of South Carolina shares about the possibility of more Covid-19 cases during the school year.

Dr. Allison Eckard, Division Director of Infectious Diseases at MUSC, share that at the start of the pandemic it was believed that children were unlikely to spread the virus. Now, with more testing and contact tracing, that is proving false.

A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found at 90% increase nationwide in reported cases in children between July 9th and August 6th.

Dr. Eckard says it’s important for school districts to follow public health guidance and protocols.

“There are certainly a number of things that schools can implement to improve their chances of staying open and decreasing transmission. I would say the number one ingredient is wearing masks.” Dr. Allison Eckard, MUSC

MUSC has created a Back2School playbook to help schools.

“It comprises a single point assessment in time of where that school is, what facilities they have, and what would be the best risk mitigation strategies to implement to make in-person school as safe as possible.” Dr. Allison Eckard, MUSC

The Charleston County School District plans to release the Back2School playbook on the district website this week.