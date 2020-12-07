MUSC to conduct free COVID-19 testing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With cases on the rise across the state, the Medical University of South Carolina will conduct free COVID-19 testing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center later this week.

If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, you can stop by one of MUSC’s mobile testing sites for free testing. (Find additional sites here: musc.co/testing)

One of those locations included the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 11th from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

No pre-registration or appointment is necessary for this testing event; however, you are asked to bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Patients must be at least 2 years of age, and patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Officials with MUSC say test results will be available within 7 to 10 days of your test, if not sooner.

They will also be providing free flu shots vaccines at this testing site.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask.