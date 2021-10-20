MUSC to honor lives lost to domestic violence in the state last year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is honoring lives lost to domestic violence during Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month.

A display will be erected in the Horseshoe to honor the lives lost in South Carolina to domestic violence last year.

Officials will hang clothes in the Horseshoe, representing people killed by domestic abusers.

Forensic nurse Karen Hughes, R.N., and social work coordinator Abby Steere-Williams work with both male and female victims of intimate partner violence and said most victims return to their abusers after discharge. Their goal is to ensure that victims know how they can reach out and where to go for help and understand the level of danger they face in choosing to stay or leave.

“Victims don’t always understand how much danger they’re in,” Steere-Williams said.

The MUSC Horseshoe is located at 171 Ashley Ave. in Downtown Charleston and attendees should park at the MUSC Health Ashley-Rutledge Parking Garage.