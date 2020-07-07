MUSC to open new hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, MUSC Florence Division announced that they will be expanding to the Williamsburg/Lake City region with a new hospital set to open in January 2023.

MUSC says that the hospital is expected to feature 25 beds, a 16-bay emergency department, full operating and diagnostic services, and the latest capabilities in telehealth.

The site will replace one existing hospital in Williamsburg and one existing hospital in Lake City.

Julie Floyd, chair of the Williamsburg Regional Hospital board, said that the project is “a key step in moving forward with this new model for rural health care.”

Scotty Campbell, chair of the board for Lake City Community Hospital, agreed, saying “we are pleased to see this project advancing and are grateful to the Health family for the ability to use their property to construct a facility that will serve our community well into the future.”