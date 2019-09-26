MUSC to receive more than $822K to help fight opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday announced it has received an $822,190 grant to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The grant comes from the Helping to End Addiction Long-term, or the NIH HEAL Initiative.

MUSC is one of 375 grant award recipients across 41 states made by the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2019 to apply scientific solutions to reverse the national opioid crisis.

The grant will run for a one-year period.

According to the release, the NIH HEAL Initiative was launched in April 2018 to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and enhance pain management. The initiative aims to improve treatments for chronic pain, curb the rates of opioid use disorder and overdose and achieve long-term recovery from opioid addiction.

“Through this award, MUSC investigators will join a national network of researchers exploring innovative treatments for chronic pain,” said Kathleen Brady, M.D., Ph.D., MUSC vice president for Research. “Our goal is to make these state-of-the-art pain treatments available to benefit the citizens of South Carolina.”

Through the NIH HEAL award, MUSC will form multidisciplinary clinical trial teams with close connections to physicians who are both health care providers and research experts.

MUSC research teams will rapidly and flexibly engage a number of sites across the state in phase 2 clinical trials by leveraging existing research resources. With Charleston as the hub, MUSC can efficiently connect with a statewide network of sites that operate as spokes for the enrollment and in deployment of clinical trials.

They say the plan is to recruit at least 100 qualified participants with specific pain conditions into concurrent phase 2 trials.