CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify a suspect connected to a Tuesday morning shooting inside an MUSC parking garage.

Suspect image courtesy MUSC Dept. of Public Safety

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the McClennan Banks garage around 11:00 a.m.

The Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety said that hope to identify a male who was seen on surveillance video at the time of the incident wearing a purple hoodie, stone-washed jeans, and camouflage Crocs.

They said he was seen leaving the garage with a pistol.

Public Safety officials said the incident happened on the first floor of the garage. No injuries were reported, nor was there a threat to the campus.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MUSC Public Safety at 843-792-4196.