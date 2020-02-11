Mysterious animal bones found on Folly Beach cause questions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – There were many questions beginning to swirl after a video of an animal carcass was posted to Facebook.

Courtesy: Erika Constantine

The main question about this finding was simply, “what is that?”

I spoke to both the Folly Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to see if they had an officer dispatched to look into the mysterious remains.

Both departments said they received no calls, but did see the original Facebook post and David Lucas from the SC Department of Natural Resources told me that one of their animal biologists had a few predictions on the creature’s identity.

“Possibly a raccoon, I think [ the idea of ] a possum was also floated… He said that we would have to look at it closer to be able to tell for certain to tell what it was and the way you would do that is with the teeth.” David Lucas, SC Department of Natural Resources

Although the identity of the remains is still unknown, I showed some beachgoers the video of the remains and they had some predictions for what it could be.

“It looks like a fossil or something doesn’t it.” Leslie Carnevlae

“..To me it looks like half dog, half fish…a half dead dog, half fish.” Christy Stewart

“The head sort of looks like a dog. I don’t know. I’m glad I didn’t find it though.” Carol Rawady

Whatever the identity may be, if you ever come across any animal remains, contact the SC Department of Natural Resources.