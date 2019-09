The City of North Charleston Mayor is proclaiming this week Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Mayor Keith Summey is also hosting a diaper drive. Proclamations for the week have also been signed from Governor McMaster and Mayor Tecklenburg.

1 in 3 families in South Carolina can’t afford to purchase enough diapers so they stretch out the use of the ones they have. Which means children are susceptible to diaper rash, which could turn into something more severe.