N. Charleston officials go door-to-door to warn about Hurricane Dorian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston departments are teaming up to take care of residents.

News 2’s Temple Ricke went out on the streets with the police department to talk with neighbors about their safety.

To help prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, North Charleston officials are knocking door to door in neighborhoods in the area to hand out information packets like this one.

The goal is to get information to people who may not have it, the elderly, digitally-disconnected, people new to the area, and those who don’t speak English.

All departments are working together. Giving away sandbags, passing out hurricane preparedness guides, and making sure residents know where the nearest emergency shelter is located.

Mayor Summey says now is the time to get everyone as prepared as possible.