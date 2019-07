NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department are searching for a teenager that was last seen on July 7th around 5:00 p.m.

The report stated that the mother and Jiovanni Camacho got into an argument which lead to him leaving the residence. He was reported missing on July 7th and entered into NCIC as missing.

Authorities stated that Camacho has a history of harming himself.

If he is located please contact, Detective A. Reid at (843)740-2852 or areid@northcharleston.org.