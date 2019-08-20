N. Charleston PD to host press conference on April fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the North Charleston Police Department, as well as members of the victim’s family will be speaking at the press conference.

The press conference will be held at the North Charleston City Hall on Wednesday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m., according to the news release.

On April 25, 2019, at approximately 8:33 p.m. officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a male victim who was shot in the area of Rivers Avenue and Verde Street.

Officials announced that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Vernon A. Young, from Charleston.

According to officials, surveillance video collected by authorities form the area showing an unknown male walking in the area during the incident and is considered a person of interest.