N. Charleston Recreation Dept. temporarily closes 2 summer camp locations due to COVID-19 exposure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has temporarily closed some summer camp locations following a COVID-19 exposure.

According to a release from the city, the North Charleston Recreation Department was notified of two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 at two camp locations on Wednesday.

Those locations include Armory Park and Northwoods Community Park.

“Both locations were immediately closed following receipt of this information and will remain closed for the remainder of the week for thorough cleaning,” the city said.

Operations are expected to resume on Monday for all camp groups that were not exposed.

“Our highest priority has been, and will continue to be, the health and well-being of our campers and staff members,” said North Charleston’s Director of Recreation, Doyle Best.

Best went on to say, “With guidance from DHEC, DSS, and CDC, we have implemented numerous precautions with our summer camp program, including limiting camper group sizes, constantly monitoring campers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, increasing cleaning frequency of high-touch areas, and encouraging social distancing to the greatest extent possible.”

Seven of the city’s additional summer camp locations remain unaffected and will continue to operate normally.