CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston branch of the NAACP hosted its 102nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The annual fundraiser honors members of the community for their work in social justice, education, civil rights, law, and community activism.

Many local and state leaders attended the event like Senator Marlon Kimpson and Charleston’s Mayor John Tecklenburg.

They keynote speaker for this year’s banquet was California senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.