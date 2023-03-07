CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly chasing two women around a Charleston area hotel while naked.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to what is commonly known as the “round” Holiday Inn off Savannah Highway on Saturday evening for a report of a naked man running around the third-floor hallway.

A victim told police that she was in the hotel’s study space when she turned around and saw the man, later identified as Luis Rodriguez, standing naked at a window.

The woman said she stood up in shock as Rodriguez started to enter the room. She shouted “stop, stay back” at the man, but he kept coming towards her, according to a report.

Police said the victim ran out of the room and found her roommate – and that is when Rodriguez started chasing them both while he was naked.

The victims, ages 20 and 23, made it back to their room. The report stated that Rodriguez was “non-stop pounding on the door to get inside.”

One of the victims called their coach, who was staying on another floor at the hotel. The coach told officers that he ran down to their room and found the naked man.

The coach told police that he tackled Rodriguez and detained him until law enforcement could arrive.

When asked why he was naked, Rodriguez told police that he does it all the time and admitted to having been drinking since one o’clock in the morning.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.