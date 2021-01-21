NAN distributing food and supplies in Moncks Corner and North Charleston Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) is hosting food drives in both Moncks Corner and North Charleston Friday to help fight hunger in the community.

NORTH CHARLESTON

NAN, in partnership with Victory Temple Charleston, will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution in North Charleston Friday at RCCG Victory Temple. The temple is located at 109 Preston Ave. in North Charleston.

The event will go from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

They request that every one remain in their vehicles and they will be served as social distancing guidelines apply.

MONCKS CORNER

NAN will be distributing food and supplies to the community Friday at Mt. Carmel A.M.E. Church. The church is located at 1059 Old Black Oak Rd. in Moncks Corner.

The event will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, you can call 843-761-8660.