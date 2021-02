Volunteers help distribute some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals, including an assortment of dinner fixings at a drive-thru to not-for-profit community organizations at Dodger Stadium parking lot in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), and team partner Smart & Final host the 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network (Southeast Chapter) will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Friday.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the RCCG Victory Temple, 109 Preston Avenue in North Charleston.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times to comply with social distancing measures.