Nancy Mace co-sponsors bill to award heroic Capitol Police Officer Congressional Gold Metal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) on Thursday introduced a bill that would award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his heroic actions during the January 6 siege of the building.

When Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between Members of Congress & the mob, he selflessly redirected their fury on himself so they could escape.

As a mob of domestic terrorists invaded the Capitol, some members of Congress and staff were evacuated, while others sheltered in place, barricading doors with furniture and hiding under desks for hours on end.

The Capitol Police were outnumbered and overwhelmed, but many risked their lives to ensure the safety of those in the building. Officer Goodman was caught on camera doing just that.

As the mob ascended a staircase, a lone Officer Goodman can be seen looking over his shoulder, seeing an open door to the Senate chambers, and then quickly engaging with the oncoming mob to lure them in the other direction, where reinforcements were waiting.

Officer Goodman put his safety on the line to prevent the rioters from breaching the Senate chambers, and his quick thinking kept Senators, staff, and media out of harms way.

“When he was the only thing standing between members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those members could escape,” said Mace.

She said that he “represents the best of law enforcement.”

Officer Goodman served in Iraq as a member of the XVIII Airborne Corps.