Nancy Mace sends cease and desist to SuperPAC, Facebook over attack ads she calls deceitful

South Carolina state Rep. Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, smiles after being recognized by Vice President Mike Pence during a speech at the The Citadel, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressional candidate Nancy Mace is calling for an end to attack ads from a SuperPAC which she claims is posing as a health agency.

In a media release Monday, Mace’s campaign said it issued a legal cease and desist order to stop a “deceitful, patently-false attack ad” which they say attacks her campaign as she fights COVID-19.

“Right now all I care about is making sure my family gets better,” Rep. Mace said in the release.

Her campaign said the ads, released by SuperPAC called 314 Action, are being distributed on Facebook.

The ads reportedly characterize itself as a ‘health alert’ to warn people about COVID-19 with Mace’s name and recent activities attached.

“It is more troubling that this organization tries to deceive the public by styling its political advertisement as a “Health Alert” involving local health authorities. And it is shocking that 314 Action would improperly use Nancy Mace’s personal health information for political gain,” her campaign wrote in its letter to 314 Action’s president and treasurer.

The cease and desist letters were sent to Facebook to have the ads blocked and removed.

Mace’s campaign said the ads also falsely present personal health information which they say is factually wrong and defamatory.

According to the advertisement, Nancy Mace visited her polling place on Tuesday, June 23rd, without a mask, and shook hands with South Carolina voters after knowing she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Contrary to what the advertisement says, Nancy Mace wore a mask when she visited her polling place on June 23rd and she did not shake hands with any voters. In fact, when she arrived at the polling place to vote at 7:15 a.m. that day, she was the only voter there,” the letter to Facebook said.

Her campaign also said Mace did not know about her positive diagnosis prior to voting.

“While Rep. Mace and her child are fighting COVID-19 responsibly at home, in quarantine, out-of-state special interests are spending thousands to falsely smear her and weaponize a serious illness for political gain,” said Mace’s campaign manager, Mara Mellstrom. “These false and divisive attacks are everything wrong with politics today and do not reflect the values of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Regardless of political party, this is not how we treat each other here in the Lowcountry.”

Mace is running against incumbent Joe Cunningham for South Carolina’s first Congressional district this November. She won the June primary against several challengers including Kathy Landing, Chris Cox, and Brad Mole.