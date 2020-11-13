Nancy Mace spends first days in Washington D.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace is spending her first few days in Washington D.C. after beating incumbent Joe Cunningham to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district.

A big part of Mace’s campaign message was that she would work for the people of SC. She says that’s still her priority as she enters her first term.

Mace says it became real when the wheels touched down at Reagan National Airport. Since then, she’s experienced a whirlwind of work while attending what’s called freshman orientation in the capital.

She’s been attending seminars, learning tips on a smooth transition into office, how to hire staff, and more.

Those tips are already paying off. Friday morning, Mace made her first congressional hire, April Durr, Director of Constituent Services.

“I want to make sure that my team and my staff have the best experience, skills, and talent to serve everybody regardless of their political affiliation or party but to serve everybody in South Carolina’s first,” said Mace.

Policy and legislation are just one part of her new role. Another part is serving the needs of the Lowcountry. She considers both aspects of the job to be a welcomed challenge.

“I have so many ideas and things I want to accomplish whether that’s helping small businesses, working on healthcare initiatives, transportation infrastructure issues to the environment, conservation, and offshore drilling,” explained Mace.

The congresswoman has many goals and plans on the agenda, but one highly-discussed objective is first on the list.

“The first thing I’m going to do is co-sponsor the bill to save Parris Island. That is number one right now,” said Mace.

As she gets to work in her new office, she has a message for constituents.