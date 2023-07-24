CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Nancy Mace tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time last week.

Rep. Mace tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23, 2020, January 10th, 2022, and again in July of 2023.

She was fully vaccinated in the spring of 2021.

Following her positive test, Mace worked remotely.

Mace’s office says she was unable to attend votes and committee hearings.

“I wanted to thank our staff for ensuring our office operated on all cylinders last week,” said Rep. Nancy Mace.

Congresswoman Mace will resume in-person meetings on July 24.