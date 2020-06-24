Nancy Mace tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressional candidate Nancy Mace announced on Facebook that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mace, she found out on Monday night that her campaign team had potentially been exposed, and was tested on Tuesday using the Abbott Sars Cov-2 RNA ID rapid test, which came back positive. She also paid for her staff and volunteers to get tested as well.

Mace said that she had been feeling slightly fatigued and achy, but attributed it to being on the campaign trail. She said that she does have a stuffy nose as well, but no fever or cough.

She and her children will immediately begin self-quarantine, and she has instructed her campaign staff to do so as well. She will remain in quarantine for two weeks, or until she tests negative. Mace said that to the best of her knowledge, she has “personally contacted every individual…who has been in close proximity to [her] over the last week.”