CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Congresswoman Nancy Mace, announced Tuesday the formation of a disaster preparedness and recovery caucus.

Rep. Mace believes the caucus will help make sure communities like the Lowcountry are ready for this hurricane season and other potential disaster situations.

The caucus will work across the aisle in advancing legislation and policies when it comes to disaster relief for survivors and promoting measures to aid communities in recovery.

Rep. Mace (R-SC) will co-chair the caucus along with Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr. (D-La.), Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Fl.), and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Co.). These lawmakers will represent regions that experience myriad disasters from hurricanes to wildfires.

“In a coastal district like mine, natural disasters are an inevitable part of life. As coastal areas face increased risks from flooding and sea level rise, we must take preemptive steps to prepare and protect our most vulnerable communities,” said Rep. Mace.

Rep. Mace, who serves South Carolina’s First Congressional District, said the caucus will serve as an “important bipartisan platform to ensure our nation is prepared for and able to recover from natural disasters whenever and wherever they strike.”

Congressman Carter and other co-chairs also introduced two bipartisan disaster recovery bills on Tuesday including “The Delivering Equity and Justice for Disaster Survivors Act of 2022” which would establish a Disaster Equity and Justice Subcommittee within FEMA to help amplify the voices, needs, and experiences of disaster survivors, and the “The Office of Disaster Recovery Act” which directs the Secretary of Commerce to create an Office of Disaster Recovery to support and coordinate economic recuperation for communities after a natural disaster.

“As extreme weather events increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, we need to work together to strengthen our systems and save lives,” added Rep. Carter. “I am proud to join with my fellow co-chairs to launch this bipartisan caucus that is committed to advocating for effective preparedness and recovery measures and programs that best serve the American people and don’t leave anyone behind.”