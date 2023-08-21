MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican lawmakers are joining together to introduce local students to the nation’s five service academies.

Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Nancy Mace, and Rep. Jim Clyburn will host Lowcountry Service Academy Day on September 9.

Lowcountry Service Academy Day is a free event open to rising juniors and seniors that offers students a chance to interact with the nation’s five military service academies.

Rep. Nancy Mace says this is a great opportunity for high school schools to learn about the nomination process for these prestigious academies.

Lowcountry Service Academy Day is scheduled for September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the USS Yorktown.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online.