CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Nao Trinidad, a replica of the ship that Ferdinand Magellan commanded while sailing around the world, sailed into Charleston Harbor this week.

The ship is full size, 200 tons, boasting four masts, five sails, and five decks. Organizers said the vessel is built with Iroko and pine wood by master carpenters.

“A ship that sails like a floating museum of Spanish maritime heritage and has already visited dozens of ports in Spain, Mexico, the United States and Europe,” said organizers behind the vessel.

The ship is currently docked at the Charleston Maritime Center through Sunday. Those interested in routing the large ship can purchase tickets online.

After leaving Charleston, the vessel will head to Georgetown where it will dock at the Georgetown Landing Marine from Dec. 4-11.

Tickets cost about $15 and tours take place from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.