Narcan training with Wake Up Carolina, the Charleston Center, Mt. Pleasant PD happening Wednesday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WakeUp Carolina, the Charleston Center and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department will partner to host their monthly overdose prevention training.

During the training, people will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administering Narcan nasal spray and how to save a life in the event of an overdose.

Participants who complete the training will receive a free overdose prevention kit containing two Narcan nasal sprays.

The training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends or family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement and emergency response providers.

The training is free of charge, but participants are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite.

The event will take place Wednesday, February 9 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Town of Mt. Pleasant Municipal Complex.

