CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home.

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.

Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant a tribute to small-town eateries which he visited frequently during childhood with a “counter-service experience that draws inspiration from the old school barbecue and burger spots of days gone by.”

Everything at Hugh-Baby’s is made from scratch and cooked to order, according to a spokesperson. The menu includes burgers, Memphis-style barbecue, hot dogs, fries, and hand-spun shakes.

Martin previously opened a barbecue restaurant, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, on James Island in 2019.

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop | Photo courtesy Diana Barton Public Relations Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop | Photo courtesy Diana Barton Public Relations Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop | Photo courtesy Diana Barton Public Relations

“We’re thrilled to share our plans to bring Hugh-Baby’s to Charleston,” says Martin. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve the Charleston community for the past four years at our Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. The city’s incredible natural beauty and rich culinary landscape makes it a natural next home for Hugh-Baby’s, and, most importantly, Charleston is a place where our team wants to live, work, and grow.”

Hugh-Baby’s is open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and features dine-in, drive-thru, take-home, and delivery options.

Those interested in working at the restaurant can visit this link.