National Action Network hosting food distribution Friday to fight hunger in the community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) will be hosting a food distribution Friday in Summerville to fight hunger in our local communities.

NAN and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville will be teaming up to host a drive thru food distribution Friday, January 15th.

The event will be Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville.

The event will be drive-thru and guests are asked to remain seated in their vehicle to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.