MONKCS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network will be hosting two food distributions Thursday afternoon.

The National Action Network will be pasrtering with Mt. Carmel AME Church for the distribution.

The giveaway will begin at 12 p.m. at Mt. Carmel AME Church, rain or shine. The church is located at 1059 Old Black Oak Rd. in Moncks Corner.

For more information, call 843-761-8660.