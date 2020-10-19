National Actional Network to address Sen. Graham’s “Good old days of segregation” remark

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network plans to speak out about a comment Sen. Lindsey Graham made during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Sen. Graham last Wednesday asked nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she was aware of “any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legislative body.”

He later said the comment was sarcastic to drive a point. But the comment drew much negative attention on social media and from activist groups.

It also came on the heels of a comment Sen. Graham made during a forum, where he stated “…if you’re a young African American you can go anywhere in this state you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Several members of the National Action Network from across the state met in Columbia for a press conference where they call on Sen. Graham to apologize for those comments last week.

“This comment is offensive. It’s even more egregious because it’s uttered by a United States Senator, who by oath of his office affirmed that he will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” said Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III.

Senator Graham’s office said the comment in question was taken out of context to be “used against Sen. Graham.”

On Monday, the National Action Network, local clergy, and United Front plan to address Sen. Graham’s most recent comment outside his office in Mount Pleasant at 2:00 p.m.